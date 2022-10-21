What's Great in Dayton: October 21 - 27, 2022

The tale of the demon barber: The famous play Sweeney Todd is at PNC Arts Annex now through October 29. This is a warning that if you attend there is: blood, gore, death, murder, extreme sexual innuendos, and strobe light effects….and a heck of a play!

Celebrate local music: Tonight, and tomorrow is the Dayton Music Fest. Go to Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern and there are all kinds of bands and musicians.

Who We Are: Who We Are is a film that chronicles racism in America and how it has totally impacted African Americans in their ability to create and accumulate wealth and have access to jobs, housing, education, and healthcare. This is a fundraiser for the Junior Leaguers Club of Dayton, and the film is Saturday at noon at The Neon.

Fall fun in Yellow Springs: A fun-filled community day on the farm featuring fall food and drinks live music, farm tours, scarecrow making, kids' seed & soil activities, fireside storytelling, and more is Saturday right here in Yellow Springs. It’s the Agraria Fall Festival which is from 1 to 5pm.

PhilharMonster returns: On Sunday is the PhilharMonster. Gasps, giggles, and costumes abound during this afternoon when everyone prepares for the hauntingly hilarious Halloween season. Go to The Schuster at 3pm.

A holiday raffle: 12 Days of Christmas Raffle is now available and benefits Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Family Resource Connection. One lucky winner takes home a ton of amazing prizes.