What's Great in Dayton: October 14 - 20, 2022

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in film: The Dayton LGBT Film Festival’s 17th Year is this weekend and it's in-person at THE NEON. There are 6 different screenings totaling 13 shorts and 5 features with the Opening Night Party at Top of the Market tonight.

The Spirit of Huffman Historic District: The Spirit of Huffman Home Tour is a guided walking tour of historic homes in the Huffman Neighborhood. It highlights homes that contribute to their historic designation in the registry of historic places in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in the city of Dayton. Today it begins at 6pm and Saturday starting is 4pm.

The history of DLM: The Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood started in 1948 as a fruit stand on the corner of Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Avenue. If you want to learn all about it a speaker is making his presentation: The Dorothy Lane Market: A Look Back and Forward. It's at the Wright Memorial Library at 2pm.

Holiday shopping that gives back: The Little Exchange is a store in Oakwood that 100% supports Dayton Children’s Hospital. There are a limited number of shoppers per hour so get tickets for a fun-filled holiday shopping experience!