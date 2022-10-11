Omega Music celebrates Cassette Week 2022

Mike Cooley of Omega Music in Dayton joined WYSO’s Evan Miller to talk about Cassette Week and to share his love for cassette tapes. Cassette Week is run by online cassette tape retailer Tapehead City, but record stores across America, like Omega Music, are joining in the celebration. It lasts from October 9th–15th.

For Cassette week, Omega Music has lots of new cassette tapes for sale, including releases from Death Row Records that are not available on streaming services or vinyl. The shop is also hosting a mixtape swap – this week, anyone can make a mixtape and exchange it for one made by a stranger. This exchange gives the opportunity both to make a mixtape and to listen to discover new music through the mixtape of a stranger.

“It gives everyone the chance to be the DJ,” Cooley said.

In addition to offering a selection of cassettes by artists new and old, Omega Music sells all the supplies necessary to make mixtapes at home – blank tapes, tape decks, and lots of music.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.