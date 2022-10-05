Yellow Springs Brewery to release 2022 batch of Vox Populi beer

On September 14, Excursions host Evan Miller interviewed Yellow Springs Brewery head brewer Anna Teachey about the release party for Vox Populi, a beer brewed in collaboration with WYSO. While the first version of Vox populi was a pale ale brewed in 2015, Teachey describes this version of the beer as a “crisp, light, and bready” pilsner. It is brewed with German malt, German and Czech hops, and lager yeast, and has an alcohol content of 4.8%.

The release party for Vox Populi is on Friday, September 16. It featurs on-site screen printing of limited edition WYSO & Yellow Springs Brewery shirts, food from Chef Dane, and music from Radio Basim, host of Behind the Groove on WYSO.