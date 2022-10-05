© 2022 WYSO
Yellow Springs Brewery to release 2022 batch of Vox Populi beer

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published September 15, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
YSBVoxPopuli2022.jpg
Instagram

On September 14, Excursions host Evan Miller interviewed Yellow Springs Brewery head brewer Anna Teachey about the release party for Vox Populi, a beer brewed in collaboration with WYSO. While the first version of Vox populi was a pale ale brewed in 2015, Teachey describes this version of the beer as a “crisp, light, and bready” pilsner. It is brewed with German malt, German and Czech hops, and lager yeast, and has an alcohol content of 4.8%.

The release party for Vox Populi is on Friday, September 16. It featurs on-site screen printing of limited edition WYSO & Yellow Springs Brewery shirts, food from Chef Dane, and music from Radio Basim, host of Behind the Groove on WYSO.

