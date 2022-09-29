Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969.

Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved to Springfield, Virginia. From there, he’d live a life of discovery, growing pains, and musical development, from which he would emerge as the drummer for one of the most famous, important rock bands of all time, Nirvana. He would then, due to the dissolution of Nirvana, form his own band, Foo Fighters, that would become a beloved group in their own right.

The Fighters biggest song, Billboard chart-wise, is Best of You. How popular was this single? None other than Prince would cover it in his concerts. Best of You reached as high as number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for a Best Rock Song Grammy Award.

Dave Grohl, a true Rock ‘n’ Roll renaissance man, is another exceptional talent that was born in our great state. Must be something in the soil.

