What's Great in Dayton: September 23 - 29, 2022

Celebrate independent film: The Dayton Independent Film Festival is tonight, Saturday, and Sunday. It features films from established professionals, emerging filmmakers, and students who have created and are showing impactful stories and narrative documentary. They are all at The Neon.

Oktoberfest: The traditional and huge Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute is on Saturday and Sunday. Lots of live music, family activities, outstanding artisans, delicious food, a Weingarten, and of course an amazing selection of more than 50 craft and international beers!

A cappella: On Sunday an a cappella chorus are performing. They are BARLINE presenting a concert of multi-generational vocal music. It's at St. Paul's church in Oakwood at 3pm and open to the public. There is no cost.

Calling all humor and human interest writers: The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is the only one in the country devoted to both humor and human interest writing. It is mid-October featuring a slew of celebrated comedians and authors. Seats are available but the deadline to sign up is October 1.

Adopt a duck: Only 1 week left to adopt your ducks supporting the United Rehabilitation Services and having a chance to win so many prizes.