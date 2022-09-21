Famous Folks and Their Favorite Songs: Tej Joshi

If you watch local television, you know about Tej. He’s the host of the morning talk/news T.V. show Good Day Dayton that airs on Fox 45 News and ABC 22 News Station. The on air personality with the sunny disposition has been on the Good show since 2019. I was fortunate enough to catch him despite his busy schedule to ask him what his five favorite songs are.

His reply to me was, “I have a very broad range of music that I love! Many people out there love a specific genre or decade, but I truly love anything that's a hit! Basically, if a song get's wedding goers on the dance floor or a whole road trip crew singing, it's a song for me! For me, hits are really fun. Plus, I truly enjoy it when music can bring people together, and hits from all decades and all genres can do that! “

Joshi expanded on my question, gave me his favorite five songs, and then explained why he loves these songs, “For this list I have decided to include five songs that are emblematic of my music taste, rather than picking my top five which is an almost impossible task. Since my music tastes change with the seasons!

1. Funky Town by Lipps Inc.

This is an incredibly fun song for me to dance along with! I LOVE the music video, and I really love late 70'/ early 80's pop.

2. Mr. Brightside by the Killers

Man, talk about a hit! This is a true hit that I'm sure anyone my age has sung in groups countless times! One of the best songs to sing along to and and sing in a bar!

3. Piano Man by Billy Joel

I would consider myself a big fan of Billy Joel! He has so many great hits, and I think he is wonderful with his lyrics! This song is a masterpiece and great to sing along with!

4. Chale Chalo by A.R. Rahman in the film Lagaan

My film is of Indian heritage! In fact a lot of my family still lives in India. Growing up, I heard a lot of Bollywood songs! This song is one of my favorites, and it is from my favorite Bollywood film: 'Lagaan'. This song will get you pumped!

5. Livin' on Key West Time by Howard Livingston

One of the few things that makes my music taste unique is my love of Tropical Rock, and Howard Livingston is a living Tropical Rock legend! I was exposed to a lot of his music when I went to college in Florida, and his music transports my soul back to Florida. “

Gotta say, nice list. Eclectic but relatable. Some massive classics, and a dash of global culture. These are some of Tej Joshi’s favorite songs. What are yours?

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.