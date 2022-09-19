© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves - Travel back in time to the ‘90’s with ‘The Dayton Scene’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT

Now here is an artifact. This video from YouTube, posted (but not produced by) Big Beef Productions, is an early 1990’s public access television show produced by So Be It Productions out of Stockton, Illinois. The name of the show is The Dayton Scene…produced by some dudes from Illinois. Got it? These guys decided to cover the alternative rock scene in the Miami Valley circa 1991-1992.

This show is thorough. It’s just under an hour long, and covers 6 bands. The video also features segments from two late Dayton music legends; influential rock musician Gregg Spence, and Mick Montgomery, the owner of the iconic Canal Street Tavern venue.

The video is really entertaining from a pop culture/historical perspective. There’s the host of the show who’s name is “Bagel”. There’s extreme 1990’s hairstyles. There’s a feeling of optimism among the bands being profiled, but also a surprising amount of pessimism. There’s also a ton of nose rings. It was the ‘90s.

Click on the video, drop through the vortex, and reminisce about an era where alternative Rock ‘N Roll was white hot, Gen-X had a lot less body fat, and the Dayton area was a hotbed of musical talent.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.