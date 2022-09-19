Airwaves - Travel back in time to the ‘90’s with ‘The Dayton Scene’

Now here is an artifact. This video from YouTube, posted (but not produced by) Big Beef Productions, is an early 1990’s public access television show produced by So Be It Productions out of Stockton, Illinois. The name of the show is The Dayton Scene…produced by some dudes from Illinois. Got it? These guys decided to cover the alternative rock scene in the Miami Valley circa 1991-1992.

This show is thorough. It’s just under an hour long, and covers 6 bands. The video also features segments from two late Dayton music legends; influential rock musician Gregg Spence, and Mick Montgomery, the owner of the iconic Canal Street Tavern venue.

The video is really entertaining from a pop culture/historical perspective. There’s the host of the show who’s name is “Bagel”. There’s extreme 1990’s hairstyles. There’s a feeling of optimism among the bands being profiled, but also a surprising amount of pessimism. There’s also a ton of nose rings. It was the ‘90s.

Click on the video, drop through the vortex, and reminisce about an era where alternative Rock ‘N Roll was white hot, Gen-X had a lot less body fat, and the Dayton area was a hotbed of musical talent.

