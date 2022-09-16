What's Great in Dayton: September 16 - 22, 2022

Artini Dayton: Tonight in the Arcade is Artini Dayton. Enjoy local entertainment while sampling different art-inspired martinis in one of the coolest event spaces in Downtown Dayton. It’s 6 to 8pm.

Hispanic Heritage Festival: Saturday is the Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at Riverscape starting at 11am. Good music, good food, and good times all day and evening 'til 10pm. AND the Hispanic Heritage Parade starts at noon going from 2nd Street & Jefferson to Patterson then to Riverscape Metropark.

Ecofest: The new Ecofest is in Kettering in the Lincoln Park Commons. All ages are welcome and will find information on Beekeepers and Honey, Green Energy, Recycling and Composting, an electric car show, and more. 11am to 3pm.

Beer!: And Saturday is Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing. It's at The Yellow Cab Tavern where 16 Dayton area breweries are offering their signature beer. 5 to 9pm.

Fall Fest: Aullwood's Fall Fest is Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the special ambiance of the farm in the fall! Dutch oven apple pie, fresh-pressed cider, grilled cheese sandwiches, homemade chili, ice cream, root beer floats, milkshakes, fun and exciting children’s activities, farm animal friends, a tractor-pulled wagon ride and more. Saturday & Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Concours d’Elegance: The Dayton Concours d’Elegance is at Carillon Park on Sunday. The cars and motorcycles of the Fabulous '50s are featured and you can also see many cars from the early 1900s as well as a variety of two wheeled machines. 10:30 am to 4pm.

Live Music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Music of India and on Saturday is legendary funk band Lakeside and on Sunday is Blessing Offor for Christian music. These start at 7pm.