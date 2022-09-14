© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves - Elvis leaves Dayton ‘All Shook Up’ in this 1974 concert

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
051060c7-ebe4-4c69-a9c9-de222b1bc99a.jpg

In decades past, it was common for superstars (musicians, comedians, etc.) to come to the Miami Valley and perform. In 1974, one of the biggest of all time hit the stage at UD Arena. Elvis Presley played two shows in Dayton that year on October 6th, one at 2:30pm, and one at 8:30pm, which is the show that’s filmed on this video (The October 8th date listed on the YouTube video is erroneous). In this ten minute plus vid below, Elvis performs the biggest hits of his career to an excited and enthusiastic audience.

Also, Elvis wears a suit with a dragon on it.

Ehh…it was the ‘70’s.

Rock on.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Tags

Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.