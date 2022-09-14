Airwaves - Elvis leaves Dayton ‘All Shook Up’ in this 1974 concert

In decades past, it was common for superstars (musicians, comedians, etc.) to come to the Miami Valley and perform. In 1974, one of the biggest of all time hit the stage at UD Arena. Elvis Presley played two shows in Dayton that year on October 6th, one at 2:30pm, and one at 8:30pm, which is the show that’s filmed on this video (The October 8th date listed on the YouTube video is erroneous). In this ten minute plus vid below, Elvis performs the biggest hits of his career to an excited and enthusiastic audience.

Also, Elvis wears a suit with a dragon on it.

Ehh…it was the ‘70’s.

Rock on.

