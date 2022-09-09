Studio Session: Jocelyn & Chris to perform at Dayton's Levitt Pavilion

A pair of siblings are bringing their rocking sound to the Levitt Pavilion this week. Jocelyn & Chris, the brother-sister duo from upstate NY, are on the road behind their latest album Favorite Ghosts, and are set to play in Dayton as part of the Levitt's ongoing 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. The band stopped by WYSO's studios ahead of the show to talk with midday music host Evan Miller and play some acoustic renditions of their latest songs.

Jocelyn & Chris perform on Thursday, September 9th, at 7 PM at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. The show is free and open to the public. For more information, go to LevittDayton.org.