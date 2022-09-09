© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Studio Session: Jocelyn & Chris to perform at Dayton's Levitt Pavilion

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published September 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
jocelyn-and-chris.jpeg

A pair of siblings are bringing their rocking sound to the Levitt Pavilion this week. Jocelyn & Chris, the brother-sister duo from upstate NY, are on the road behind their latest album Favorite Ghosts, and are set to play in Dayton as part of the Levitt's ongoing 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. The band stopped by WYSO's studios ahead of the show to talk with midday music host Evan Miller and play some acoustic renditions of their latest songs.

Jocelyn & Chris perform on Thursday, September 9th, at 7 PM at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. The show is free and open to the public. For more information, go to LevittDayton.org.

Arts & Culture MusicStudio SessionsLevitt Pavilion
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
