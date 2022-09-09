© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Burnt Sugar Arkestra returns to Dayton with performance at Levitt Pavilion this week

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published September 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Burnt-Sugar.png

A New York-centered group with founding roots in Dayton returns to the Gem City this week. Burnt Sugar Arkestra, the "avant-funk" ensemble co-founded by Jared Michael Nickerson and the late Greg Tate, both from Dayton, is set to perform this week at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton for their 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. Nickerson and crew (a constantly revolving and variable list of musicians from around geographic and musical worlds) stopped by the WYSO studios for an extended conversation about the group's history and current happenings, their "conduction" style of performing improvised music, what to expect from Friday's performance, and the student workshops they're conducting around the area this week.

Burnt Sugar Arkestra will perform on Friday, September 9 at 7 PM at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. The show is free and open to the public. For more information, visit LevittDayton.org.

