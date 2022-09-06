© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves: DJ PRIME - 'Talk About It (feat Picket Fence + Cooley The Curator)'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 6, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
Screenshot 2022-08-22 11.42.50 AM.png

Ohio as a whole is a hotbed for musical talent. It’s in every region in this state. It’s really cool when artists from these regions can come together and collaborate on a project. In this instance, DJ Prime from Columbus, Ohio recently linked up with Dayton, Ohio rappers Picket Fence and Cooley The Curator for a new single called Talk About It. It’s the perfect late summer cookout cut. Check out the good vibes for yourself below. 

This song is available on all streaming platforms.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.