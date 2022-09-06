Airwaves: DJ PRIME - 'Talk About It (feat Picket Fence + Cooley The Curator)'

Ohio as a whole is a hotbed for musical talent. It’s in every region in this state. It’s really cool when artists from these regions can come together and collaborate on a project. In this instance, DJ Prime from Columbus, Ohio recently linked up with Dayton, Ohio rappers Picket Fence and Cooley The Curator for a new single called Talk About It. It’s the perfect late summer cookout cut. Check out the good vibes for yourself below.

This song is available on all streaming platforms.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

