What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022

Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.

Dayton African American Cultural Festival: Saturday and Sunday is the annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival. Live music, African drumming, Gospel, Jazz, R&B, Blues, Hip Hop, dancers, live performances & more! It’s at Island Metropark, Saturday, noon - 8pm and Sunday, noon to 6pm.

Cars and Art: If you go to Front Street tomorrow, 10am - 4pm, they are doing "Cars & Art," a cruise in with local clubs, art vendors, live music, trunk art show, and of course, open studios & galleries.

Music on the porches of St. Anne's Hill: Also on Saturday are tons of free mini-concerts held on porches throughout St. Anne's Hill. It’s Dayton Porchfest beginning at 1pm and performing ‘till 7. At 2 you can see me and a good guy playing our accordions!

Live music and dance at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is The Nth Power doing R&B and Soul and on Saturday is Black Opry with Country & Bluegrass. These start at 7pm. On Sunday DCDC takes the stage at Levitt Pavilion! This includes high-energy favorites and an encore performance you shouldn't miss.