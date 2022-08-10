© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Ohio Rocks! : Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - ‘Sweet Love’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
R-428543-1233941469.jpg

This classic song was performed by Anita Baker, the near iconic R&B singer. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan, but was born and spent the first two years of her life in nearby Toledo, Ohio.

Sweet Love was the second single released from Baker’s album Rapture. It became a multi-chart smash, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and number two on the Billboard R&B chart. The song would become a staple on Black adult contemporary stations, Quiet Fire radio shows, and potential passion inducing mixtapes (“ahem”- clearing my throat). Sweet Love also won the Grammy for best R&B song in 1987. Baker would also continue to have more hit songs and albums in the years to come.

Anita Baker has a deep catalog, and the one song that still stands above her other hits (those cuts are really, really good) is Sweet Love…a tune that’s sexy, elegant, and adult.

I’m betting that all came from Ohio.

Tags

Arts & Culture Education
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.