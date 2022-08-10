Ohio Rocks! : Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - ‘Sweet Love’

This classic song was performed by Anita Baker, the near iconic R&B singer. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan, but was born and spent the first two years of her life in nearby Toledo, Ohio.

Sweet Love was the second single released from Baker’s album Rapture. It became a multi-chart smash, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and number two on the Billboard R&B chart. The song would become a staple on Black adult contemporary stations, Quiet Fire radio shows, and potential passion inducing mixtapes (“ahem”- clearing my throat). Sweet Love also won the Grammy for best R&B song in 1987. Baker would also continue to have more hit songs and albums in the years to come.

Anita Baker has a deep catalog, and the one song that still stands above her other hits (those cuts are really, really good) is Sweet Love…a tune that’s sexy, elegant, and adult.

I’m betting that all came from Ohio.