Dayton artists, Lioness, Oh Condor, Cooley the Curator, and Pseudonym are joined by Columbus’ Brian Damage this Saturday, August 6th, at the Yellow Cab Tavern.

The show's packed lineup promises a night of eclectic performances from alternative rock to hip-hop and beyond.

Doors open at 8pm with music starting at 9pm. Tickets are 8$ in advance and $12 at the doors. Tickets can be purchased here.