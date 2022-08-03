What's Great in Dayton: July 29 - August 4, 2022

Two big shows this weekend: In downtown Dayton at Riverscape the Dayton Celtic Festival starts today. All weekend there are performances, food, and lots of merchandise.

And up in Vandalia on Saturday and Sunday is the Dayton Air Show. There are performances going all the time like Tora, Tora, Tora, and the Army Golden Knights and the Blue Angles.

Under the big top: If you want to see a circus, then head over to Waynesville. The 20th Century Circus is one of the last touring circuses and it’s an inspiring family-friendly event that will give you a night to remember forever. It's in a tent on Friday, Saturday, & Sunday thru August 7th. One show per day at 7pm.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Jazz with Incendio and opening is Navy Rock Band. On Saturday the opening is Intergalactic Space Force and then Empire Strikes Brass doing funk. There is no cost, and music starts at 7pm.

levittdayton.org

Summer restaurant week: Summer restaurant week is this weekend and there are great dining options during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association dine-out week.

Recognizing Business Leaders: The 6th Annual Dayton Business Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding leaders within the Dayton region who have made a positive impact on the community through economic, cultural, and civic endeavors. The celebration is in August and you can get your tickets now.