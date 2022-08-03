Mariah J’s Super, Soulful, Sexy Story

Dayton keeps producing musical talent. You can pretty much count on it, like the changing of the seasons. This little region of ours keeps churning out potential stars.

The newest hopeful contender is singer Mariah J.

In her words, Mariah, along with being a vocalist, is also a “songwriter, songwriter, cultural worker/strategist and teaching artist.”

Mariah continued to explain her artistic identity, “I would also consider myself an artist disrupter; someone who uses their craft as a means of rebellion. I’m a truth teller and a storyteller. “ Self-awareness and confidence. Tools of champions.

Mariah J should win something with her debut album, Unfolding. Awards, and/or your hearts. It’s an exceptional album, one that you should listen to especially if you’re a fan of R&B.

When asked to describe her first LP, Mariah said, “My album is a culmination of lessons learned over the past five years of my life. For example, I’ve learned over and over again the lesson of letting go and accepting change through the loss of my brother, a job, a relationship, and multiple friendships.

Everything must change and that’s just the constant unfolding of life. It’s like... feel your feelings, retrieve the lesson, and keep going. Throughout the album I confront pain from my past and the past of my family and allow for acceptance to reign supreme. I don’t shame or blame anyone for the experiences, I just allow the truth to be what it is.”

Mariah J's new album Unfolding is available now. /

Mariah worked with several producers on this nine track collection: Michael Breslin (Sam’s Interlude, Breakin’ Bottles, Sweet Gyal/Sew the Clouds), Son Swift (Love Bomb), SliQue (Letting Go), Vintage Vibes (Adversity Sonnets, Peace Be Still), and E-blakk (L.T.S.O.T.).

If you’re intrigued, and you want to see Mariah perform live, she gave out the when and where to do so; “My next performance is PorchFest on August 20th at 605 McLain beginning at 6pm. Follow me on Instagram, Twitter, and/or Facebook to keep up with my fall line-up!“

In closing, Mariah J left us all with this message of gratitude and hope, “Thank you to anyone who supports me and the music I create. I’ve had over two thousand streams so far since I’ve released the album on June 24th which is growth for me as a musician. I hope ya’ll rock with me forever because ya’ll have my love forever; this is just the beginning.”

I agree. And I think we all will really soon.

Unfolding is available on all streaming platforms; Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon music, YouTube, etc. https://album.link/Unfolding-MariahJ

