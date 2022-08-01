What's Great in Dayton: July 22 - 28, 2022

Party in Troy: The MoJoFlo Party Band call themselves neo funk blending soul and a brassy R&B with tremendously bright vocal strength. If you head up to the center of lovely downtown Troy at Prouty Plaza, you can see this free event. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend.

Live Music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is the Jimmy Leach Jazztet, and on Saturday the opening band is Bohemian Funk and then Miller and the Other Sinners doing R&B and Soul. There is no cost, and music starts at 7pm.

Blood donation: If you want to donate some blood on Saturday head over to the Epiphany Lutheran church in Centerville. The hours are 8am to noon.

Summer restaurant week: Summer restaurant week begins Sunday and there are great dining options during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association dine-out week.

Recognizing Business Leaders: The 6th Annual Dayton Business Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding leaders within the Dayton region who have made a positive impact on the community through economic, cultural, and civic endeavors. The celebration is in August and you can get your tickets now.

Instrumentals for Young Musicians: Do you have a used musical instrument you no longer need? You can make it sing again in the hands of a young musician. All kinds of instruments are accepted including those in need of repair. Go to any Grismer Tire to drop it off.

