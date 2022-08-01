© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: July 22 - 28, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published July 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Columbus band MojoFlo
https://www.facebook.com/MojoFloMusic
/
MojoFlo is performing this weekend in Troy.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio.

Party in Troy: The MoJoFlo Party Band call themselves neo funk blending soul and a brassy R&B with tremendously bright vocal strength. If you head up to the center of lovely downtown Troy at Prouty Plaza, you can see this free event. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend.

Live Music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is the Jimmy Leach Jazztet, and on Saturday the opening band is Bohemian Funk and then Miller and the Other Sinners doing R&B and Soul. There is no cost, and music starts at 7pm.

Blood donation: If you want to donate some blood on Saturday head over to the Epiphany Lutheran church in Centerville. The hours are 8am to noon.

Summer restaurant week: Summer restaurant week begins Sunday and there are great dining options during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association dine-out week.

Recognizing Business Leaders: The 6th Annual Dayton Business Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding leaders within the Dayton region who have made a positive impact on the community through economic, cultural, and civic endeavors. The celebration is in August and you can get your tickets now.

Instrumentals for Young Musicians: Do you have a used musical instrument you no longer need? You can make it sing again in the hands of a young musician. All kinds of instruments are accepted including those in need of repair. Go to any Grismer Tire to drop it off.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
