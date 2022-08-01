© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Arts & Culture

Nichelle Nichols’ real life Star Trek: an appreciation

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Actress Nichelle Nichols, known for her most famous role as communications officer Lieutenant Uhura aboard the USS Enterprise in the popular Star Trek television series, displays her Lego astronaut ring while visiting the âBuild the Futureâ activity where students created their vision of the future in space with LEGO bricks and elements inside a tent that was set up on the launch viewing area at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2010. NASA and The LEGO Group signed a Space Act Agreement to spark children's interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls
Bill Ingalls
/
NASA
Actress Nichelle Nichols, known for her most famous role as communications officer Lieutenant Uhura aboard the USS Enterprise in the popular Star Trek television series, displays her Lego astronaut ring in 2010.

WYSO contributor Greg Simms Jr. reflects on the life and legacy of Nichelle Nichols

This past weekend, we lost Nichelle Nichols (and Bill Russell, damn). Nichols played the iconic character Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original and also iconic television show Star Trek. Her death, understandably, had many people across the world reeling from collective grief.

While feeling that grief myself, I reflexively read up on Nichols online. I already knew about the legendary stories about her life and her artistic/social accomplishments: she was on her way out the door from Star Trek, due to her treatment by Paramount and Desilu Productions crew members (TV super-legend Lucille Ball’s production company, which produced Trek), when none other than Martin Luther King Jr. implored her to stay, telling her how much the Uhura character meant to Black Americans.

And her interracial kiss on the show with white William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk, was a culture changer.

Upon reading info on Nichols, I found more (very important) tidbits. The name “Uhura” came from an artistic/cultural compromise between she and Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek. And, later in her life, she worked with NASA to create more diversity among their astronauts.

But, what I came to realize was Nichols herself was the one to “boldly go where no man has gone before!” The Uhura character. The Kiss. Her NASA work. Nichelle Nichols was the real captain of her remarkable journey, and her trek changed us.

I could end this piece by writing something like, “Nichelle Nichols now flies among the stars, toward her ultimate destination.” But, I won’t. Because, honestly, she did that while she was alive. And for that, everyone should be grateful that she took us along for a wonderful ride.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.