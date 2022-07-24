WYSO Weekend: July 24, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- When the I-675 bypass was completed in the late ‘80s, it left huge scars on the land in the wake of its construction. Father Don Geiger from the Marianist community in Greene County saw that environmental degradation as an opportunity — to restore both the land and communities. Renee Wilde brings us the story for Culture Couch. The Mount Saint John’s Nature Preserve covers more than 100 acres featuring an oak-hickory woodland, wetlands, an Eastern tallgrass prairie and meadow. The preserve is open to the public during daylight hours.
- Dayton is nowhere near the ocean, but it’s got a thriving surf scene — that’s right, surfing, in virtually landlocked Ohio. That’s thanks to the city’s rivers and their man-made water features. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time learning how surfers in the Midwest get “stoked.”
- Clark State College is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. President Jo Alice Blondin says after more than a half century, the college continues to grow. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, she talks about the institution’s latest addition to its curriculum — a Bachelor’s degree in addiction and treatment services. And also her recent appointment as chair of the Higher Learning Commision Board of Trustees.
- Inflation has become a key topic for political candidate nationwide — including those in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate. The candidates are touting different solutions to the problem. But they have some things in common. Both Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance have been critical of President Joe Biden. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- In Greene County, early voting for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary is in full swing. But, as WYSO's Kathryn Mobley reports, there's some confusion about the process.
- Wrapping up today's program are Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.