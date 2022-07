Drive-By Truckers are returning to Dayton and playing at Dayton Masonic Live on Saturday, July 23rd as part of the Dayton Masonic Live concert series.

The rock band from Athens, Georgia have been playing together over 20 years and have 13 studio albums.

Purchase tickets for the Drive-By Truckers and supporting artist Lydia Loveless at Dayton Masonic Center on July 23rd here.