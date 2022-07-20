© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

PHOTOS: The WYSO listener appreciation party featured Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience in Dayton

WYSO | By Selah Griffin
Published July 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
listener_appreciation-6.jpg
1 of 6  — listener_appreciation-6.jpg
Ruthie Herman
listener_appreciation-39.jpg
2 of 6  — listener_appreciation-39.jpg
Ruthie Herman
listener_appreciation-20.jpg
3 of 6  — listener_appreciation-20.jpg
Ruthie Herman
listener_appreciation-10.jpg
4 of 6  — listener_appreciation-10.jpg
Ruthie Herman
listener_appreciation-12.jpg
5 of 6  — listener_appreciation-12.jpg
Ruthie Herman
listener_appreciation-49.jpg
6 of 6  — listener_appreciation-49.jpg
Ruthie Herman

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience played at the Levitt Pavilion on July 9th as part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. The free event was sponsored by WYSO as their listener appreciation party.

The annual WYSO listener appreciation party invites the community and their listeners to enjoy to great live music and meet some of WYSO's own music hosts.

Terrance Simien is a two time GRAMMY award winning artist. For upcoming events in the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season visit the Levitt Pavilion's website.

Arts & Culture MusicDayton
Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
