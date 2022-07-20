PHOTOS: The WYSO listener appreciation party featured Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience in Dayton

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience played at the Levitt Pavilion on July 9th as part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. The free event was sponsored by WYSO as their listener appreciation party.

The annual WYSO listener appreciation party invites the community and their listeners to enjoy to great live music and meet some of WYSO's own music hosts.

Terrance Simien is a two time GRAMMY award winning artist. For upcoming events in the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season visit the Levitt Pavilion's website.