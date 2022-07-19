What's Great in Dayton: July 15 - 21, 2022

FutureFest: This weekend the Dayton Playhouse has their FutureFest. You can see six brand new, one act plays tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Birria Fest: The first ever Dayton Birria Fest is at the Yellow Cab Tavern this evening from 4 to 8pm. Lots of food trucks, music and fun.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Will Hoge who is a country and bluegrass singer, and on Saturday is Sarob doing R&B and soul. There is no cost, and it starts at 7pm.

Summertime means the county fair: While the Montgomery County Fair has been busy all week you still can go today or tomorrow….it closes Saturday night.

Movies for Kids: There are movies for kids Saturdays at the Neon Theater. Doors open at 10:30am and tickets given on a first-come first-serve basis. There is no cost and the movie this time is Nature Cat.

Instruments for young musicians: Do you have a used musical instrument you no longer need? You can make it sing again in the hands of a young musician. All kinds of instruments are accepted including those in need of repair. Go to any Grismer Tire to drop it off.