© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: July 15 - 21, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published July 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
cows at the 2021 Montgomery County Fair
https://www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyFairFairgroundsDaytonOH
/
The Montgomery County Fair continues this weekend.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio.

FutureFest: This weekend the Dayton Playhouse has their FutureFest. You can see six brand new, one act plays tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Birria Fest: The first ever Dayton Birria Fest is at the Yellow Cab Tavern this evening from 4 to 8pm. Lots of food trucks, music and fun.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Will Hoge who is a country and bluegrass singer, and on Saturday is Sarob doing R&B and soul. There is no cost, and it starts at 7pm.

Summertime means the county fair: While the Montgomery County Fair has been busy all week you still can go today or tomorrow….it closes Saturday night.

Movies for Kids: There are movies for kids Saturdays at the Neon Theater. Doors open at 10:30am and tickets given on a first-come first-serve basis. There is no cost and the movie this time is Nature Cat.

Instruments for young musicians: Do you have a used musical instrument you no longer need? You can make it sing again in the hands of a young musician. All kinds of instruments are accepted including those in need of repair. Go to any Grismer Tire to drop it off.

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell