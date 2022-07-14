© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

The Tillers perform free this weekend at Levitt Pavilion

WYSO | By Selah Griffin
Published July 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT
Folk string band, The Tillers, are playing at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on July 8th as part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season.

The Tillers' punk influence put them on the Midwest folk map. The group were awarded CityBeat Magazine's Cincinnati Entertainment Award for best Folk and Americana Act in 2009, 2010, 2013-15, and 2017.

Audiences can expect the group's distinctive sound as well as storytelling aspects from The Tillers' show.

The free concert is one of many this summer. The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season will continue, holding multiple shows a week, through September.

For the full 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season schedule at the Levitt Pavilion visit here.

Learn more about The Tillers on their website.

Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
