The K-Tel All-Stars to perform in Springfield this weekend

The Totally 70s Show starring The K-Tell All-Stars is coming to the Veterans Park Amphitheater in Springfield on July 2 at 8 p.m.

This free installment of The Springfield Arts Council’s 2022 Summer Arts Festival will be fully curated with the most iconic songs and one hit wonders from the 1970s.

In order to really transport their audience back in time, The K-Tel All-Stars set is topped off with a stage show that is packed with disco visuals and media productions of clips from TV shows, movies, and other pop culture references from the decade.

The California band’s Totally 70’s Show commemorates one of the most defining and influential decades for both music and culture. The K-Tell All-Stars put on a promising show for those seeking a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The Springfield Summer Arts Festival holds over thirty free events each Summer. The 56th season of the festival will continue until July 23rd.

For more information about the event and future shows, visit the Springfield Arts Council's website.

Keep up with the K-Tel All-Stars and the Totally 70s Show here.

