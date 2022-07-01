Pop Wagner Greene Country Trio to perform at the Foundry Theater in Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs native, Pop Wagner, will be back in town for a trio concert at the Foundry Theater on July 7.

Wagner will be joined by Ben Cooper on bass and Gregory “Duke” Dewey on washboard for The Pop Wagner Greene County Trio.

In addition to being a musician, Wagner is also a storyteller and humorist. Ahead of his concert, audience members can purchase VIP tickets for a pre-show including Wagner's lariat tricks.

Tickets for The Pop Wagner Greene County Trio on July 7th at the Foundry Theater can be purchased here.

Keep up with Pop Wagner on his website.