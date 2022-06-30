Béla Fleck brings "Bluegrass Happening" to Rose Music Center this week

Acclaimed banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck went back to his bluegrass roots once again last year with the album "My Bluegrass Heart," a cross-generational affair of players and material old and new that won a 2021 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. Now, Fleck and company are bringing the group behind that album to Huber Heights' Rose Music Center, alongside fellow bluegrass greats Sam Bush and The Jerry Douglas Band, for the "Bluegrass Happening" tour. Midday music host Evan Miller spoke with Fleck via phone on the first day of the tour about the touring group, the making of his latest record, and what to expect at the Rose.

Bluegrass Happening, featuring Béla Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, and The Jerry Douglas Band, comes to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Thursday June 30th. More information can be found at RoseMusicCenter.com.