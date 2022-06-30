© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Béla Fleck brings "Bluegrass Happening" to Rose Music Center this week

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published June 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
BelaFleck.jpg
Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com
/
BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart” rehearsal, Nashville - 5.26.21 Photograph by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com

Acclaimed banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck went back to his bluegrass roots once again last year with the album "My Bluegrass Heart," a cross-generational affair of players and material old and new that won a 2021 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. Now, Fleck and company are bringing the group behind that album to Huber Heights' Rose Music Center, alongside fellow bluegrass greats Sam Bush and The Jerry Douglas Band, for the "Bluegrass Happening" tour. Midday music host Evan Miller spoke with Fleck via phone on the first day of the tour about the touring group, the making of his latest record, and what to expect at the Rose.

Bluegrass Happening, featuring Béla Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, and The Jerry Douglas Band, comes to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Thursday June 30th. More information can be found at RoseMusicCenter.com.

Arts & Culture Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
