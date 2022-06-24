What's Great in Dayton: June 24 - 30, 2022

Celebrating Dunbar: The Paul Laurence Dunbar 150 year milestone is today. Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park along with numerous community partners honor him, showcase his contributions to poetry, the arts, music, dance, and culture. It’s at The Victoria at 5pm.

Dayton area dance: Making Moves is the culmination of collaboration between 16 diverse Dayton area dance artists. Experience dance up close and personal with 8 world premieres followed by a Q&A with the artists. Ranging in style from modern dance to contemporary ballet to ballroom Making Moves has something for everyone to enjoy! It’s both tonight and Saturday at The PNC Arts Annex.

Garden Tour: The DeWeese-Ridgecrest Garden Tour is Saturday. This self-guided tour is held rain or shine and begins at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery parking lot. Go there anytime between 10am and 5pm.

Music downtown: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is a group called Altered Five Blues Band …..AND on Saturday, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression. These start at 7pm.

Hike with Pride: On Saturday, Yellow Springs Pride is providing a moderate 1 mile hike on the Inman Trail. It’s led by a naturalist and you can do it at 8:30am or at 11.

Movies for Kids: There are movies for kids is Saturday at the Neon. Doors open at 10:30am and tickets given on a first-come first-serve basis. There is no cost and the movie is The Wild Kratts.

Pickle Fest: The Pickle Fest is tomorrow at Austin Landing, 3 to 10pm. All kinds of different foods featuring pickles…. Just Dill With It!