What's Great in Dayton: June 17 - 23, 2022

They're creep and they're kooky: The Muse Machine is doing The Addams Family musical. It's at The Victoria Theatre tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

Celebrating Dunbar: The Dayton Philharmonic is celebrating the 150th birthday of Paul Laurence Dunbar. The acclaimed African-American poet was born in Dayton to parents who had been enslaved in Kentucky prior to the Civil War. Classical meets gospel as the DPO performs a beautiful program of music honoring the long and arduous fight for freedom.

Jazz in Troy: If you go up to Troy tonight you can enjoy some big band jazz from the Blue Wisp Big Band. It is at Troy-Hayner at 7:30pm. No cost but bring a lawn chair.

Music downtown: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is a group called We Banjo 3 which is at 7pm…..AND on Saturday from 5 to 7pm there’s community curated opening ceremonies celebrating Juneteenth. Mumu Fresh is the featured singer and her concert starts at 7pm.

Movies for kids: There are movies for kids is Saturday at the Neon. Doors open at 10:30am and tickets given on a first-come first-serve basis. There is no cost and the movie is Dinosaur Train.

Classic aircraft: On Saturday and Sunday there are all kind of World War II aircraft on display and on some you can take a ride. The hours are 9am to 5pm and it is at the Springfield/Beckley Municipal Airport.

