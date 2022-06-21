© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: June 17 - 23, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published June 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
Blue Wisp Big Band
The Blue Wisp Big Band is performing this weekend in Troy.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio.

They're creep and they're kooky: The Muse Machine is doing The Addams Family musical. It's at The Victoria Theatre tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

Celebrating Dunbar: The Dayton Philharmonic is celebrating the 150th birthday of Paul Laurence Dunbar. The acclaimed African-American poet was born in Dayton to parents who had been enslaved in Kentucky prior to the Civil War. Classical meets gospel as the DPO performs a beautiful program of music honoring the long and arduous fight for freedom.

Jazz in Troy: If you go up to Troy tonight you can enjoy some big band jazz from the Blue Wisp Big Band. It is at Troy-Hayner at 7:30pm. No cost but bring a lawn chair.

Music downtown: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is a group called We Banjo 3 which is at 7pm…..AND on Saturday from 5 to 7pm there’s community curated opening ceremonies celebrating Juneteenth. Mumu Fresh is the featured singer and her concert starts at 7pm.

Movies for kids: There are movies for kids is Saturday at the Neon. Doors open at 10:30am and tickets given on a first-come first-serve basis. There is no cost and the movie is Dinosaur Train.

Classic aircraft: On Saturday and Sunday there are all kind of World War II aircraft on display and on some you can take a ride. The hours are 9am to 5pm and it is at the Springfield/Beckley Municipal Airport.

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell