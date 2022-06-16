Luv Locz Experiment joins The Reggae Remixxer for weekend show

The Reggae Remixxer is being held this Friday, June 17, at Yellow Cab Tavern at 8 p.m. The event includes performances by the group, Luv Locz Experiment, DJ Kai Blendz, with special guest Ra. Feke.

The Reggae Remixxer has been held periodically over the past year as a way to bring musicians together and spark collaboration.

Luv Locz Experiment is a hip-hop infused reggae soul band whose unique sound also draws from funk and R&B influences. The seven member band is based in Dayton and performs throughout Ohio. Luv Locz Experiment released their first album Honey in 2021 and expect to put out sophomore album Strange Fruit in early 2023.

You can expect The Reggae Remixxer to bring all types of energies and vibes to the stage. The event is an accumulation of devoted musicians who create an unmissable show.

In addition to the installment of The Reggae Remixxer this weekend, the event will also be held on Wednesday June 29 at The Mockbee in Cincinnati.

Tickets to see Luv Locz Experiment at The Reggae Remixxer at Yellow Cab Tavern can be purchased here.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

