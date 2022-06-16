© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Luv Locz Experiment joins The Reggae Remixxer for weekend show

WYSO | By Selah Griffin
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
Luv Locz Experiment
Instagram

The Reggae Remixxer is being held this Friday, June 17, at Yellow Cab Tavern at 8 p.m. The event includes performances by the group, Luv Locz Experiment, DJ Kai Blendz, with special guest Ra. Feke.

The Reggae Remixxer has been held periodically over the past year as a way to bring musicians together and spark collaboration.

Luv Locz Experiment is a hip-hop infused reggae soul band whose unique sound also draws from funk and R&B influences. The seven member band is based in Dayton and performs throughout Ohio. Luv Locz Experiment released their first album Honey in 2021 and expect to put out sophomore album Strange Fruit in early 2023.

You can expect The Reggae Remixxer to bring all types of energies and vibes to the stage. The event is an accumulation of devoted musicians who create an unmissable show.

In addition to the installment of The Reggae Remixxer this weekend, the event will also be held on Wednesday June 29 at The Mockbee in Cincinnati.

Tickets to see Luv Locz Experiment at The Reggae Remixxer at Yellow Cab Tavern can be purchased here.

This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Arts & Culture MusicDaytonYellow Cab Tavern
Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
