What's Great in Dayton: June 10 - 16, 2022

Party in the Park: Tonight at Stubbs Park in Centerville is the Party in the Park featuring live music beginning at 6:30 and a family-friendly movie starting at 9. There are food trucks, local vendors & shopping and beer & wine too.

Films for Kids: The Family Summer Film Festival for kids is now open. It’s Saturday at the Neon. Doors open at 10:30am and tickets given on a first-come first-serve basis. There is no cost and the movie is Hero Elementary.

Spend Time in the Garden: Also on Saturday are TWO Garden Tours. One is at St. Anne’s Hill and on your Facebook go to: StAnnesHill. The other is the Garden Gems tour and their website is gardenclubofdayton.org.

Music in Tipp: On Saturday evening in Tipp City is the Canal Music Fest. Gates open at 5pm.

Jewish Cultural Festival: Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival is Sunday from 11am to 7pm. Non-stop entertainment features Jewish music, humor, dance, and stories, and all kind of food, arts & crafts including woodworking, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

Summer Jazz: City of Dayton Jazz Festival is also on Sunday at The Levitt Pavilion. It starts at 1pm and closes around 9pm. There is no cost for summer’s smoothest sounds.

If you go to the Oakwood Wright Library lawn at 2pm you hear The Jimmy Leach Jazztet…another way to enjoy jazz on a summer’s day!

Dave Chappelle Doc: And finally at The Schuster at 7pm is the documentary film of "Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life.” Wow….talk about a special to see this!