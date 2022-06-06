Four Columbus bands you should know

The hidden gems of artists coming out of Columbus Ohio are getting harder and harder to hide as their talent and individuality increases. To keep up with this influx of stars, here are the local bands you should be keeping an eye on.

1. The Worn Flints

Although it has been a few years since the Worn Flints' last album, Gloria Avenue, the band has been busy playing gigs and festivals throughout Columbus as venue restrictions loosen (and have hinted towards new music on their Instagram). The three man band teeters on the line of psychedelic and indie rock as each song is packed to the brim with lots of drums and heavy guitar. Their music is energetic, intense, fun, and dynamic, everything you could ask for in an up and coming rock band. After releasing a few singles in 2020, my fingers are crossed that they have another big project in the works.

2. Girl Fox

Girl Fox has recently teased fans with new single, “Drama King,” since their last released single, “Forever,” in 2020 and EP, Friendly, in 2019. This indie rock band reminds me heavily of The Strokes, vocally and lyrically, with hints of Car Seat Headrest in their tone and instrumentals. The majority of their lyrics are reminiscent and humorous, never taking bad news or too seriously and making light of sucky situations. Each song of theirs is upbeat, containing busy drums and high energy guitar riffs, solos, and melodies. The combination of relatable expressions of emotion in their lyrics, catchy choruses, and loud instrumentals makes it hard to not jam out and sing along with them.

3. Kneeling in Piss

It has been over a year since Kneeling in Piss released their third EP, Types of Cults, and I am incredibly impatient for their next project. Their punk influenced, repetitive, and grungy instrumentals are addicting while their politically nihilistic lyrics are crave worthy and suitable for current events. The simplicity of the majority of their tracks, from their previous two EP’s, The Mob and Music for Peasants, and 2019 album, Tour De Force, all touch on critical social commentary and include their signature glitchy effects and heavy guitar riffs. I find a lot of amusement in how direct and blunt a lot of their tracks get in their message and there is plenty in their discography to fuel and validate your own rage.

4. The Bascinets

Another band that I’m eager to hear from is The Bascinets. Their latest release, in 2020, was that of their first album, Social Music. Although nothing alike at times, I can’t help myself but draw ties between The Bascinets and The Smashing Pumpkins. The wandering guitar melodies, the distortion, the forever building and clashing instrumentals at the climax of most Bascinet songs create the same coherent noisiness of Billy Corgan’s playing. But The Bassinets' aren’t without their individuality; their moody vocals and mellow to intense pipeline style makes their tracks really absorbing and dynamic. For a relatively newer group, I’m really excited to see how this band continues to develop and solidify their signature sound.