What's Great in Dayton: June 3 - 9, 2022

First Friday: Today is First Friday with so many things going on in Dayton including lots of art on Front Street.

Passport to MetroParks: The Passport to MetroParks is at RiverScape. Live music, food trucks, family activities and more is part of this that includes a sneak peak of some of Dayton’s largest cultural festivals. This is 6 to 9pm tonight.

Music at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton is back and there is a show tonight and another Saturday. There is no cost but you do need to bring a blanket.

Choose Your Own Adventure: Tomorrow is the Twin Valley Trail Challenge. In this free, noncompetitive event, you choose your own adventure by hiking any distance from 1 to 28 miles anytime from 5:30am to 8pm.

Get Hook on Fishing: Want to hook a kid on fishing? On Saturday go to the Centerville Noon Optimists' annual fishing derby at the Washington Township Recreation Center at 8am. There is plenty of gear and prizes too.

Books Benefitting the Library: Also on Saturday is a book sale. You can get used books, movies, music and audiobooks for children, teens, and adults, AV items and mass market paperbacks. It’s at the Southeast Branch Library, which is at Wayne and Watervliet, from 9:30am to 5pm.

PRIDE: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center celebrates PRIDE each year and it is this weekend. It kicks off with Affair on the Square tonight followed by a parade and the PRIDE Festival on Saturday.