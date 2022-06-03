Amythyst Kiah to perform at Dayton's Levitt Pavilion this weekend

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah is bringing her blend of alt-rock and roots music to downtown Dayton this weekend. Kiah is set to perform at Dayton's Levitt Pavilion this Saturday as part of the venue's 2022 season, on the heels of her 2021 Rounder Records debut Wary + Strange, and an upcoming EP of cover songs spanning her influences. WYSO's Evan Miller spoke with Kiah via phone ahead of her performance about her musical upbringing, her position in different genre worlds, and her songwriting process.

Amythyst Kiah, with opening act Heather Redman & the Reputation, will be performing on Saturday, June 4th at 7 PM at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton, as part of their 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit LevittDayton.org and AmythystKiah.com.