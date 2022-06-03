© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Amythyst Kiah to perform at Dayton's Levitt Pavilion this weekend

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah is bringing her blend of alt-rock and roots music to downtown Dayton this weekend. Kiah is set to perform at Dayton's Levitt Pavilion this Saturday as part of the venue's 2022 season, on the heels of her 2021 Rounder Records debut Wary + Strange, and an upcoming EP of cover songs spanning her influences. WYSO's Evan Miller spoke with Kiah via phone ahead of her performance about her musical upbringing, her position in different genre worlds, and her songwriting process.

Amythyst Kiah, with opening act Heather Redman & the Reputation, will be performing on Saturday, June 4th at 7 PM at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton, as part of their 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit LevittDayton.org and AmythystKiah.com.

Arts & Culture MusicLevitt Pavilion
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
