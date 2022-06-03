A young ally supports the LGBTQ+ community through art

The Dayton LGBT Center is hosting several events and a parade to celebrate Pride Month this weekend. The Center held a competition for people to submit designs for the logo of the celebrations, and a recent local college graduate was chosen.

A Dayton native and recent Wright State University graduate, 22 year-old Faith Busby is a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think it's just very important to remember your place when you're an ally," Faith said. "Especially, at pride events and stuff like that, that you're there to celebrate and to be excited with them and for them. And to be like a chosen family kind of member."

After attending Pride last year and following the Dayton LGBT Center on Instagram, she learned about the logo competition.

Faith and a friend are both passionate about graphic design and decided to enter. She said her work is influenced by designs from the 1970s.

Faith also said she was very aware of her role as an ally in designing it; the focus should be on the community first.

"I really highlight [the LGBTQ+ community] and make sure the focus was still very much them," Faith said. "And that I was just supporting and helping and being like someone that they could come to, that they could be proud to say was like helping them. But I thought if I could contribute in any way, this would be one of them."

Faith went on to say that she is very honored to have been chosen to represent something she is so passionate about.

To learn more, you can visit the Dayton LGBT Center website.