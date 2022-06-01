Signature summer sounds from Mapache and Reverend Baron's new albums

Just in time for summer, the release of Mapache’s album, Roscoe’s Dream, encapsulates plenty of seasonal motifs to pair with the upcoming dog days. The clear surf rock influence in this album is evident in songs like “Tell Him'' and, fittingly, “They Don’t Know At The Beach” by their laid back and yet driving rhythms coming from the drums and whiney calls from the guitar producing a very Californian feel. Other 50’s classic rock and roll styles are seen in the track “Diana,” with its repetitive and driving, grungy, guitar riffs littered with energetic licks and hoarse vocals. Even when the album draws back from some of its energy, the tracks are left with a breezy and easygoing feel that even feature guitar melodies and vocal harmonies that reflect resemblances to folk rock styles.

Themes of reminiscent and nostalgic love are complimented by the album's intent to enjoy the simpler things in life like the shine of the seashore or one's dog. These tracks excuse lazy summer days that include basking in the blistering dry heat and eases one into the motions of waves crashing into the shore or the slow back and forth rock of a hammock.

Recommended tracks from Roscoe's Dream: "They Don't Know at the Beach," "Pearl to the Swine," "Diana," and "Love Can't Hold Me."

Reverend Baron "From Anywhere" album cover

From Anywhere, is an effortless and yet invigorating album from Reverend Baron. Reverend Baron grabs your hand and takes you on a leisurely stroll as track “Fool On the Ave” commends this excursion and soulfully convinces you to take this walk with him. Although without any sense of urgency, From Anywhere isn’t without groove. Even in tracks like “Avocate” or “Sleep Wakes Me Up” where instrumental are scarce, the constant drive of drums are paired with rationed guitar licks, the chime of synth, and harmonizing horns, giving them a cool and laid back ambience.

Even with the album’s overall promise of ease and comfortability, it is littered with funk influences in track “It’s My Turn (To Cry, Cry, Cry)” that stir the leisure pot just enough without coming off too flashy or hectic. Hints of bluesy rock in “To Meet Myself'” emphasizes the common thread of self actualization which is compelled not only by the expert instrumentalism but the observational and introspective lyrics as well.

Recommended Tracks from From Anywhere: "Fool On The Ave," "I See You Runnin'," and "Sleep Wakes Me Up."

