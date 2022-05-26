© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
West Dayton Stories Logo
West Dayton Stories
West Dayton Stories is a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant west side. WYSO brings together community producers to tell stories reflecting its proud history, current complexities, and future hopes.

It's About Thyme: West Dayton Stories Zine (Spring 2022)

WYSO | By Jocelyn Robinson,
Love'Yah Stewartamaha sellassieTiffany BrownOmope Carter DaboikuJaylon Yates
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
WDS_floatinglogo.jpg

In the premier issue of “West Dayton Stories Zine,” producers of WYSO’s popular series “West Dayton Stories”—including amaha sellasie, Tiffany L. Brown, Omopé Carter Daboiku, Love’Yah Stewart, and Jaylon Yates—briefly introduce themselves and give readers useful tips for everything from photography to fashion to gardening. Readers also can scan QR codes that will take them to archived episodes (some of them longer than those that first aired) from the inaugural season of the series.

West Dayton Stories is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and is supported by CityWide Development Corporation.

Tags

Arts & Culture Community Voices
Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, OH-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist.
See stories by Jocelyn Robinson
Love'Yah Stewart
Love'Yah Stewart is a photographer, video editor and content creator for THK LUV LTR Photography based in Dayton, Ohio.
See stories by Love'Yah Stewart
amaha sellassie
amaha sellassie is a peace builder, social healer, freedom fighter, network weaver and lover of humanity. He’s an Associate Professor of Sociology and director of the Center for Applied Social Issues at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.
See stories by amaha sellassie
Tiffany Brown
Tiffany L Brown APRN, aka Tiffany NP, is a family nurse practitioner, certified yoga teacher, community activist and healthy living advocate.
See stories by Tiffany Brown
Omope Carter Daboiku
Known affectionately as Mama O, Omope Carter Daboiku is a 2012 migrant to the Miami Valley. Originally from Ironton, in southern Ohio, she identifies as an Appalachian of mixed ancestry. Trained as a cultural geographer, Mama O has 30 years of experience as an international performance artist, educator, and published writer. The founder of the local Dunbar Literary Circle, her storytelling is included in Dayton Metro Library’s new Dial-a-Story service, and she’s working with arts education ally, Muse Machine, to produce writing and theater resources for virtual learning.
See stories by Omope Carter Daboiku
Jaylon Yates
Jaylon Yates, AKA Smb Jay is a Dayton, Ohio native who introduced himself to the music world with his first mixtape Tune Into Greatness, featuring songs like Paradise, Too Major, and Alize’. Jay got into music after observing his older family member Trailz, also a hip-hop artist. In December of 2016 Jay started his own record label Selfmade Boss Records LLC (SMB), and he later added the acronyms to his stage name.
See stories by Jaylon Yates