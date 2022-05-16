© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

New Noise Spotlighting Miami Valley Music Talent: The Luv Locs Experiment

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Screenshot (24).png

This region of ours does bands, and it does Soul music. And, if you throw in Reggae, you end up with the latest special act to come from the Miami Valley, The Luv Locz Experiment. The collective, hailing from the Dayton area, is a tight band that constantly performs live shows and releases great music. Think island grooves infused with Hip-Hop and Funk. I could write more about the Locz, but I’d rather show you. Check out their stuff:

Their most popular single.

A really cool live performance snippet.

A really, really cool live snippet.

And, this fantastic live performance.

Even their promos are dope.

If you are interested in hearing and seeing more of The Luv Locz, check out their Facebook page for tour date info. You can also search their YouTube account for new content. Dayton has always given the world top fight bands, and The Luv Locz Experiment is keeping that tradition alive.

If you are a Miami Valley based artist, and you think you are ready for media exposure, contact me: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. Let’s showcase the talent of our region!

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
