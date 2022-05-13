What's Great in Dayton: May 13 - 19, 2022

As You Wish: Tonight, in downtown Dayton is a drive-in movie. It's at the parking lot of Top of the Market, 32 Webster Street, and you can see The Princess Bride. Drive in around 7:30pm and the movie will start when it's dark.

A 5k For Our Furry Friends: Tomorrow, Saturday, is the Annual Furry Skurry 5k run. Dust off those capes and grab your super pet because Furry Skurry is celebrating saving animals with you! It’s 8am to 1pm at the Eastwood MetroPark.

Farm Babies: Farm Babies Fest is Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Aullwood Audubon Farm. There are two days of baby animals, farm adventures, and old fashioned fun at the farm!

Oakwood History: On Saturday the City of Oakwood is unveiling the first of their historic markers commemorating the 1872 platting of Oakwood. There also are historical walking tours where you’ll learn more about this history and the four men who first envisioned a “Town of Oakwood”. It begins at 1:30pm.

Explore Art: On Sunday if you go to Front Street you can explore the artwork of more than 200 artists! Shop and learn how it’s made in their large outdoor artisan market and art studios, 11am to 4pm Check out art exhibitions inside galleries and enjoy live music and lunch in the courtyard. It is always free to attend Art Hops at Front Street. They are a family and pet friendly complex

Harp Music: The Harps of Grace are a fourteen-member ensemble consisting of both the large pedal harps and the smaller Celtic or lever harps. They are performing on Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oakwood at 3pm. There is no charge to attend but a freewill offering will be accepted.