The World House Choir collaborates with returned artist citizens in concert this weekend

The World House Choir is preparing its return to the stage for the first time in over two years. The Yellow Springs-based ensemble dedicated to justice and peace is collaborating with twelve returned artist citizens (formerly incarcerated), in a program entitled "Solidarity Dividend: Art In Action." The concert features a wide array of music, from spirituals, original hip hop songs, to music written by local R&B star John Legend, and includes visual art/short film exhibitions alongside the two performances. World House Choir Artistic Director Dr. Catherine Roma and Guy Banks, one of the returned artists, spoke with WYSO's Evan Miller about what to expect at this weekend's events.

The World House Choir & Twelve Returned Artist Citizens present "Solidarity Dividend: Art In Action" this Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th at Antioch College's Foundry Theatre in Yellow Springs. For more information, including how to livestream the event, visit WorldHouseChoir.org.