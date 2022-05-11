© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

The World House Choir collaborates with returned artist citizens in concert this weekend

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published May 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT
2022WorldHouseChoirMayConcert-flyer.jpeg

The World House Choir is preparing its return to the stage for the first time in over two years. The Yellow Springs-based ensemble dedicated to justice and peace is collaborating with twelve returned artist citizens (formerly incarcerated), in a program entitled "Solidarity Dividend: Art In Action." The concert features a wide array of music, from spirituals, original hip hop songs, to music written by local R&B star John Legend, and includes visual art/short film exhibitions alongside the two performances. World House Choir Artistic Director Dr. Catherine Roma and Guy Banks, one of the returned artists, spoke with WYSO's Evan Miller about what to expect at this weekend's events.

The World House Choir & Twelve Returned Artist Citizens present "Solidarity Dividend: Art In Action" this Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th at Antioch College's Foundry Theatre in Yellow Springs. For more information, including how to livestream the event, visit WorldHouseChoir.org.

World House Choir Music Returned Citizens
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
