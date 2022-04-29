What's Great in Dayton: April 29 - May 5, 2022

April showers bring May flowers….

Art Of Your Very Own: The Contemporary’s popular Annual Art Auction is tonight, 6-10pm. It's in the Dayton Arcade’s magnificent Rotunda with over 75 works of original art you can bid on.

A Movie Under the Stars: Also, tonight in downtown Dayton is a drive in movie. It's at the parking lot of Top of the Market, 32 Webster Street and you can see Ghostbusters. You can drive in at 7:30pm and it starts when it's dark.

Know Your Trees: Can you tell the difference between a maple tree and an oak tree when there are no leaves on the trees? If you want to learn more about trees the Woodland Arboretum is having a Tree I.D. Tour. This is Saturday from 10am to noon.

Good Beer, Good Food, Good Music: Also, on Saturday is good beer, good food, and good music. It's at the Aullwood Farm and bring your own lawn chairs to relax and take in the show. You'll have seven tastes from local craft brewers plus tastes of several varieties of mead. 6 to 9pm.

