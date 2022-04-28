New Noise: DC King and Murakami

There is a ton of talent here in the Miami Valley. And this article, and many more like these, will showcase that talent.

Two local MC’s are making names for themselves. DC King and Murakami both them have unique voices, and real charisma. With the right connections, these guys could be superstars.

DC King is a Miami Valley rapper who’s blazing a unique trail as an artist and entertainer. His company is named Stay Weird Entertainment, if that tells you anything. His music is inventive, smart, and entertaining (In Rap jargon, the dude can spit). He’s also got charisma to burn...add that all up, and this guy could be a crossover megastar. He’s definitely one to watch, and support.

Here is DC King’s YouTube page. Check out his standout track I’m Not OK.

Another native rapper to mention is Murakami. His sound is a mixture of street, pop, trap, and funk. Think the modern Atlanta sound meets the Canadian sound, and you have a pretty good idea of what he sounds like. Murakami can easily switch flows from a straight ahead, classic 16 bar form, to a slower hazy flow. And, if he needs to (which is massively important) he can drop a radio-friendly hit.

Here’s a great example of a potential smash single from Murakami, Aquarius.

Check out more content on both of these talented Miami Valley artists on their YouTube and social media pages. Let’s spread the word about and celebrate the fantastic artists of the Miami Valley.