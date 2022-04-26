What's Great in Dayton: April 15 - 21, 2022

Today is the day and I hope you have….A Good Friday!!!

Hug a Tree: Saturday in Kettering it is TreeFest. You can plant trees and clean up the park, talk with Firefighters, meet City Officials, and enjoy giving back to planet earth! Open to all ages and it's from 9am to noon.

Ukrainian Relief: In Springfield on Saturday is a benefit concert supporting some great organizations that are helping out with relief in Ukraine. It features some musicians from University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and is at The Covenant Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Symphonic Revolution: The Beatles are coming to life in Revolution which is a symphonic tribute. With hundreds of rare and unseen photos along with stunning video and animation this takes you on a magical musical and visual journey of The Beatles. The evening includes: “Ticket to Ride” “Penny Lane” ”All You Need Is Love” “Get Back” “Here Comes the Sun” “Hey Jude” and many others. It's at the Schuster at 8pm.

Celebrate: Next week America's Packard Museum is having its 30th Anniversary Gala Spring Fling! Check it out at: americaspackardmuseum.org/spring-fling-1

