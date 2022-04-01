What's Great in Dayton: April 1 - 7, 2022

Welcome to April….and that is not fooling around!

Tonight: Today is First Friday and lots of things to see and do. Check them out on your Facebook at FirstFridayDayton.

And another to check out on your Facebook is: artery.daytonartgallery

The Stivers School for the Arts Photography Auction is also tonight.

Submit your poetry: The Poetry contest is now open. Anyone in this area, no matter how young or old you are, you can submit your poem. There are lots of more info and how to do it. Go to: daytonmetrolibrary.org/poetry

Plant lovers, take note: Aullwood Audubon's annual Native Plant Sale is now available online. This year’s sale features more than 134 species and includes over 33 new offerings. You order these on their website and then at the end of the month you pick them up. Go to: aullwood.audubon.org

For artists: There is now a request for an outdoor mural at Sunrise MetroPark in downtown Dayton. Check all this out at: codayton.org/events