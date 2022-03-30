Studio Session: Wright State University Jazz Band to present spring concert this April
The Wright State University Jazz Band will be presenting their regular spring concert later this season in April. The twenty-plus piece ensemble, led by David Diamond, Professor of Trumpet at WSU, came by WYSO's studio to give a preview of their upcoming performance and speak with Excursions host Evan Miller.
The Wright State University Jazz Band's spring concert will be held on Monday, April 11 at 8 PM, in Schuster Hall at WSU's Creative Arts Center, and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit wright.edu/music.