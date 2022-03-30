© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Arts & Culture

Studio Session: Wright State University Jazz Band to present spring concert this April

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
WSUJazzBandWYSOMarch2022.jpg
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
The Wright State University Jazz Band live in studio at WYSO.

The Wright State University Jazz Band will be presenting their regular spring concert later this season in April. The twenty-plus piece ensemble, led by David Diamond, Professor of Trumpet at WSU, came by WYSO's studio to give a preview of their upcoming performance and speak with Excursions host Evan Miller.

The Wright State University Jazz Band's spring concert will be held on Monday, April 11 at 8 PM, in Schuster Hall at WSU's Creative Arts Center, and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit wright.edu/music.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicJazzStudio SessionsWright State University
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
