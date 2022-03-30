© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Gem City Gems: The mad genius of Jonathan Winters

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
91cW1jrN+HL._SL1430_.jpg

If you're a Baby Boomer, or a Gen Xer, you already know you'll laugh. If you're a Millennial, or a member of Gen Z, you're in for a treat. These hilarious clips star Jonathan Winters, one of the funniest comedians of all time, and arguably, the best improv comic who ever lived. His challenger to that throne, Robin Williams, credited Winters with inspiring him, so there’s that. Winters was also a Daytonian.

Winters was born in Bellbrook, and grew up in Springfield. He got his start in the entertainment industry working as on-air talent at radio and television stations in Dayton, Springfield, and Columbus. From there, he became a super successful standup comedian and actor for decades. He also made comedy albums, for which he was nominated for 11 Grammy Awards. He won two of them.

Below is a digital copy of one of his comedy discs, and a clip of a performance from the Jack Paar show. Behold the zany brilliance of a Gem City legend.

Try not to laugh too hard.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
