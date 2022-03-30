© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Balourdet String Quartet to perform in Yellow Springs this weekend

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT
balourdet-quartet.jpeg

A young string quartet will make the Yellow Springs debut this weekend. The Balourdet Quartet, based in Boston, MA at the New England Conservatory, were the winners of Chamber Music in Yellow Springs' 2021 Chamber Music Annual Competition For Emerging Professional Ensembles, held virtually, and are set to finally make their in-person debut as part of their 2021-2022 concert season. The quartet spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about their program, their experiences as a young ensemble during a pandemic, and what's next on the horizon.

The Balourdet String Quartet will present their program "Sunrise, Sunset," featuring works by Haydn, Debussy, Brahms, and Young, at 4 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Yellow Springs, as part of Chamber Music in Yellow Springs' 2021-2022 concert season. For more information, visit CMYS.org or balourdetquartet.com.

Arts & Culture MusicYellow SpringsClassical Music
