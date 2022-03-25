© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Germán López to bring the Spanish timple to the Miami Valley this weekend

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
GERMAN-LOPEZ.jpg

Music from across the world comes to the Miami Valley this weekend. Germán López, a performer on the timple (said like "team play"), a small five-stringed guitar-like instrument found in his home the Canary Islands, is bringing his music alongside duo partner Antonio Toledo (guitar) to Bellefontaine's Holland Theatre on Saturday March 26th, as part of the venue's Backstage Series. López spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about his instrument and its history, his musical roots, and what to expect on Saturday's show, from Spanish folk music and improvisation, to tunes from Sting and Eric Clapton.

Germán López and Antonio Toledo present Canela y Limón on Saturday March 26th at 7:30 PM at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. For more information, visit thehollandtheatre.org or germanlopeztimple.com.

Arts & Culture MusicFolk Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
