Germán López to bring the Spanish timple to the Miami Valley this weekend

Music from across the world comes to the Miami Valley this weekend. Germán López, a performer on the timple (said like "team play"), a small five-stringed guitar-like instrument found in his home the Canary Islands, is bringing his music alongside duo partner Antonio Toledo (guitar) to Bellefontaine's Holland Theatre on Saturday March 26th, as part of the venue's Backstage Series. López spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about his instrument and its history, his musical roots, and what to expect on Saturday's show, from Spanish folk music and improvisation, to tunes from Sting and Eric Clapton.

Germán López and Antonio Toledo present Canela y Limón on Saturday March 26th at 7:30 PM at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. For more information, visit thehollandtheatre.org or germanlopeztimple.com.