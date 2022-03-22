Gem City Gems: 'Finally' - the legendary dance song with Dayton roots

I’m betting you didn’t know that CeCe Peniston, the singer of Finally, was born in Dayton, Ohio. Well, she was. Peniston lived in Dayton until she was nine years old (her father was in the military), later moving with her family to Phoenix, Arizona.

Peniston has had a lengthy career in the music industry, and has had a number of notable songs. But her biggest hit was the dance smash Finally. It tore up Billboard’s Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart for two weeks, and then later peaked at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 in January of 1992. Since then, the song has appeared in movies, television shows, and commercials. The song is also a staple of Gen-X music lovers. Most of us have this song somewhere on a playlist.

Add Finally to the long list of classic smash hits with ties to the Miami Valley. And while you're eating on your lunch break, go ahead and play the song. You’ll smile...and dance.